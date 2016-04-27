Election Fraud Proven at Audit by Chicago BOE - flipped precinct by 18pts from Bernie to Hillary

Outrageous In one example noted during video, 21 Bernie votes were erased and 49 Hillary votes added to audit tally in order to match machine count. In this one precinct, this change from the actual results accounted for nearly 20% of overall votes cast. The actual tally was 56.7% in Bernie's favor. After count was manipulated by machine he lost with 47.5% of vote. A whopping 18.4% swing. After this hearing, the results were not changed. They remained at the machine counted / “adjusted” hand-count original tally.

Here is your smoking gun. The machine tally does not match the hand count tally. The official, instead of doing anything about that, simply adjusts her hand count to match the machine. THAT IS FRAUD. Not a mistake, not a slip up, not a cock up, not lazy, not anything other than FRAUD.

Fraud is happening everywhere, not just Chicago. Our elections are mute in 2016.

Though little fraud was ever found, the fraud craze grew much louder when Barack Obama ran for president. John McCain alleged in 2008 that ACORN “is now on the verge of maybe perpetrating one of the greatest frauds in voter history.” After the election, one poll found that 52 percent of Republicans believed that ACORN had stolen the election for Obama. There was no proof of this, but the incessant drumbeat of fraud accusations became a useful pretext for Republicans to push new laws making it harder for Democratic-leaning constituencies to vote, such as voter-ID laws and restrictions on voter registration and early voting. http://www.thenation.com/article/donald-trump-becomes-the-gops-newest-voter-fraud-fraudster/

