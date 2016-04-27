Election Fraud Proven at Audit by Chicago BOE - flipped precinct by 18pts from Bernie to Hillary

Outrageous
In one example noted during video, 21 Bernie votes were erased and 49 Hillary votes added to audit tally in order to match machine count. In this one precinct, this change from the actual results accounted for nearly 20% of overall votes cast. The actual tally was 56.7% in Bernie's favor. After count was manipulated by machine he lost with 47.5% of vote. A whopping 18.4% swing.
After this hearing, the results were not changed. They remained at the machine counted / “adjusted” hand-count original tally.
_____________________________
Here is your smoking gun. The machine tally does not match the hand count tally. The official, instead of doing anything about that, simply adjusts her hand count to match the machine. THAT IS FRAUD. Not a mistake, not a slip up, not a cock up, not lazy, not anything other than FRAUD.
Fraud is happening everywhere, not just Chicago. Our elections are mute in 2016.
RELATED:
Donald Trump Becomes the GOP’s Newest Voter-Fraud Fraudster
Though little fraud was ever found, the fraud craze grew much louder when Barack Obama ran for president. John McCain alleged in 2008 that ACORN “is now on the verge of maybe perpetrating one of the greatest frauds in voter history.” After the election, one poll found that 52 percent of Republicans believed that ACORN had stolen the election for Obama.
There was no proof of this, but the incessant drumbeat of fraud accusations became a useful pretext for Republicans to push new laws making it harder for Democratic-leaning constituencies to vote, such as voter-ID laws and restrictions on voter registration and early voting.
http://www.thenation.com/article/donald-trump-becomes-the-gops-newest-voter-fraud-fraudster/
RELATED:
Americans Have Been Turned Into Peasants – Time To Fight Back?
Goldman Sachs and other TBTF banks gave up on the “long-term greedy” philosophy long ago. In fact, it was Wall Street’s maniacal obsession with short-term greed which led to a systemic culture of fraud in which being even remotely ethical meant sacrificing tens of millions in bonuses and promotions. While a cycle of such greed and criminal behavior is inevitable within any economic system where enormous profits are available, what is not inevitable is how Obama’s Justice Department responded to the criminality.
By appointing Covington and Burling attorney Eric Holder to head up the DOJ, Obama was building a moat around the TBTF banks to ensure they would never be brought to justice. As I’ve highlighted previously, many of the largest Wall Street banks are clients of Covington and Burling, and acute observers doubted Holder would prosecute these firms since he was likely to spin right back through the revolving door after shielding the mega-banks from prosecution. This is in fact exactly what he did.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-03-30/americans-have-been-turned-peasants-%E2%80%93-its-time-fight-back