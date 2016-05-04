Here's A Rundown of Election Fraud in the 2016 Presidential Race So Far

Op-ed by Claire BernishApril 25, 2016
(ANTIMEDIA) Supporting an anti-establishment candidate, as the 2016 election cycle has thus proven, at best amounts to little more than a maddening exercise in futility. Yet, droves continue flocking to the polls, ignoring that fixing a corrupt, authoritarian system by validating it through participating in its carrot-on-a-string illusion will somehow — this time — all work out for the greater good.
Though participation through voting might offer the feeling of power and control — as well as comfort in the illusion — the establishment maintains a thorough stranglehold on the current system, by design. If you’re still unconvinced, consider the evidence thus far — some blatant, some subtle — found in virtually every primary and caucus this year.
RELATED:
Accusations of Fraud and Theft Fly After Iowa Vote: Here's the Lowdown - http://www.alternet.org/election-2016/accusations-fraud-and-theft-fly-after-iowa-vote-heres-lowdown
RELATED:
Judge: AZ presidential preference vote can be challenged - http://tucson.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/elections/voiding-arizona-s-presidential-vote-can-be-argued-judge-says/article_8cd8fa0b-e5d4-523d-8918-ca7bb217dee9.html
RELATED:
Was the Arizona Primary Just a Rehearsal for the General Election? - http://www.dailykos.com/story/2016/3/24/1505648/-Was-the-Arizona-Primary-Just-a-Rehearsal-for-the-General-Election
RELATED:
A mathematician may have uncovered widespread election fraud, and Kansas is trying to silence her - http://americablog.com/2015/08/mathematician-actual-voter-fraud-kansas-republicans.html
RELATED:
Long lines, machine problems in Anderson during primary - http://www.independentmail.com/news/long-lines-machine-problems-in-anderson-during-primary-2c377952-b0df-1fae-e053-0100007f9d8a-369529321.html
RELATED:
A Case Study in Local News Futility - http://reason.com/archives/2010/07/07/a-case-study-in-local-news-fut