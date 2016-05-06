Was the Arizona Primary Just a Rehearsal for the General Election?

There is strong, preliminary evidence that Arizona officials violated voting rights in the March 22 primary election in two ways:

Restricting polling places, primarily in Maricopa County, to suppress voting, and

Incorrectly recording, in the official voter registry, registered Democrats as registered independents or members of other parties, thus preventing them from casting a regular primary ballot guaranteed to be counted.

In both cases, votes that should have been recorded were either not cast or, in the later case, provisional ballots were completed but may never be counted. Either way, citizens were denied their right to vote.

