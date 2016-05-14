We've Entered the Age of Partyism—It Might Get Worse Than Racism 

Welcome to the age of partyism. In some ways, it’s now worse than racism.
A definition: Partyism exists when people have immediate, visceral negative reactions to members of the opposing political party. The reactions operate a lot like racism, in the sense that they affect decisions in multiple areas of life, including friendship, dating, marriage, hiring, and contracting.
Painting whole states with a broad brush bothers a lot of people, and if you're one of them you may want to blame the media.
