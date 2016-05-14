We've Entered the Age of Partyism—It Might Get Worse Than Racism 

Welcome to the age of partyism. In some ways, it’s now worse than racism.

There are strong signs that in the coming election, it’s going to increase substantially. Negative campaigning works, and both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have strong incentives to do a ton of it — and thus to intensify partyism.

A definition: Partyism exists when people have immediate, visceral negative reactions to members of the opposing political party. The reactions operate a lot like racism, in the sense that they affect decisions in multiple areas of life, including friendship, dating, marriage, hiring, and contracting.