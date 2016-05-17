The Death of American Democracy, Constitution Included. Uphold is the New Overthrow.

January 7, 2015

The Death of American Democracy

Wednesday marks the anniversary of the first democratic election in America, held in 1789.

Over the past half century, America has descended from a popular democracy into an inverted fascist democracy. An inverted fascist democracy is the new American system, because its self-proclaimed ideologies directly oppose its actual policies. The United States’ government may claim liberty and justice for all; however, in practice, it exhibits all four major characteristics of a fascist state: a one party government, extravagant economic inequality, a totalitarian police state at home and militarism abroad, and a strong reliance on propaganda.