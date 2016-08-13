Unless you’re a rabid Donald Trump supporter, there’s probably a pretty good chance that you’re ashamed he’s the presidential frontrunner for one of our nation’s largest political parties. Even a few of my Republican friends have begun questioning the sanity of their own party over Trump’s continued rise within the ranks of the GOP.
_______________
The bottom line is, it’s absurdly hypocritical for a party that often tries to champion itself as the party that represents “Christian values” to have someone like Donald Trump as their overwhelming presidential frontrunner – someone who isn’t the least bit Christian in pretty much any way publicly imaginable.
10 Reasons Why Donald Trump is a Modern Day "Anti-Christ"
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Aug 13, 2016 6:43 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment