Newsvine

Witch_terror

About Freedom is the right to tell people what they do not want to hear. - George Orwell Articles: 6 Seeds: 99 Comments: 1763 Since: Dec 2015

10 Reasons Why Donald Trump is a Modern Day "Anti-Christ"

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Witch_terror View Original Article: forwardprogressives.com
Seeded on Sat Aug 13, 2016 6:43 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Unless you’re a rabid Donald Trump supporter, there’s probably a pretty good chance that you’re ashamed he’s the presidential frontrunner for one of our nation’s largest political parties. Even a few of my Republican friends have begun questioning the sanity of their own party over Trump’s continued rise within the ranks of the GOP.

_______________

The bottom line is, it’s absurdly hypocritical for a party that often tries to champion itself as the party that represents “Christian values” to have someone like Donald Trump as their overwhelming presidential frontrunner – someone who isn’t the least bit Christian in pretty much any way publicly imaginable.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor