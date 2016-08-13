10 Reasons Why Donald Trump is a Modern Day "Anti-Christ"

Unless you’re a rabid Donald Trump supporter, there’s probably a pretty good chance that you’re ashamed he’s the presidential frontrunner for one of our nation’s largest political parties. Even a few of my Republican friends have begun questioning the sanity of their own party over Trump’s continued rise within the ranks of the GOP.

The bottom line is, it’s absurdly hypocritical for a party that often tries to champion itself as the party that represents “Christian values” to have someone like Donald Trump as their overwhelming presidential frontrunner – someone who isn’t the least bit Christian in pretty much any way publicly imaginable.