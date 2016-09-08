Newsvine

Witch_terror

About Freedom is the right to tell people what they do not want to hear. - George Orwell Articles: 6 Seeds: 99 Comments: 1763 Since: Dec 2015

Republicans Use Zika Bill To Attack Planned Parenthood, Defend Confederate Flag

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Witch_terror View Original Article: http://www.politicususa.com
Seeded on Thu Sep 8, 2016 6:20 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Instead of doing the right thing and putting forward a clean bill to combat this serious problem, Republicans offered legislation that took aim at Planned Parenthood funding, ended pesticide regulation, and would have allowed the Confederate Flag to be flown at military cemeteries.

Greater good meet republicans who can give a crap about YOU! If you vote republican you're just a dick.

The Republican Party is dead

Doing business with republicans is also dead as these people will do anything to screw or scam you!

The worst people ever, are republicans.

Rubio: No abortions for Zika-infected women - http://www.politico.com/states/florida/story/2016/08/rubio-no-abortions-for-zika-infected-women-104555

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor