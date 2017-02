The San Francisco quarterback is refusing to stand during the national anthem. Dick's Sporting Goods reports that Kaepernick's jersey is now the No. 3 seller — behind only Cam Newton and Tom Brady.

This is what tells the story, not the biased corrupt corporate media where only five dominate the industry - All of whom want you to think a certain way. One that is best for THEIR bottom line. http://www.pbs.org/independentlens/democracyondeadline/mediaownership.html