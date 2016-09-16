Dark Energy, What is it? - Will we ever know? Wouldn't you like to hear any theory or could care less?

travisdenardo.tripod.com

How advanced do you think this society can get, some people still believe the Earth is flat? Do we still have a will to destroy ourselves, believing we are really destroying someone else instead. Do we know the enemy?

What's the next step from hunter gatherer in evolution?

What we are doing now, farming? At what expense? What's the next rung in the ladder of society, how we move forward in understanding? How to provide even more food and medicine, etc? Have we thought that far in advance or just worried about ignorance ruining everyone's way of life, politics, whichever side you are on!

In physical cosmology and astronomy, dark energy is an unknown form of energy which is hypothesized to permeate all of space, tending to accelerate the expansion of the universe.

Dark Energy, Dark Matter

More is unknown than is known. We know how much dark energy there is because we know how it affects the universe's expansion. Other than that, it is a complete mystery.

What are the other theories you've heard? Do you have one, yeah you, the know it all? ;) There are many out there, someone must have an idea, kind of, maybe? Science is stuck....

Well, think about it for awhile, maybe something will come to you.

Would anyone like to hear a possible explanation for dark energy? Seriously... sad, I have to mention that.

Wait! Don't tell me... it's going to be the same greeting I get here most other times. Crappy!

Blunt and to the point... expected less? Still open to REAL discussion.

Could you have an open mind to new possibilities as the air plane was laughed at, but be the one who knows we can advance further so we don't just destroy ourselves reaching a peak? By peak I mean, you made all the money you can ever imagine and so what do we do with it? We don't see new tech in the future because we went to the moon about 50 years ago, where's the flying cars or do we just dominate the world?

The aeroplane is an invention of the devil and will never play any part in such a serious business as the defence of the nation, my boy! — Sir Sam Hughes, Canadian Minister of Militia and Defence, to J.A.D. McCurdy, who had approached the minister with the idea of starting an air service, August 1914

Does anyone think it would be fascinating someone might actually think they have an Idea of why something works the way it does; which is a mystery to science? One would think it would be fascinating to hear, wouldn't you? But why get your hopes up - Too bad for you?

“The scientists of today think deeply instead of clearly. One must be sane to think clearly, but one can think deeply and be quite insane.” ― Nikola Tesla

What about an Idea for why entanglement works?

How about what consciousness is? (still kinda working on that one)

How about what might have been before the Big Bang?

Why Multi-Universe's must exist

What really happens inside an atom at 2.73K (for someone who insists it should be written "2.73K" or its a fallacy... semantics)

How Tesla was going to make Wardenclyffe Tower which could give free electricity, changing the course of climate change, then and now.

Like more? I sure got them, and yep, I am loony tune I guess. Funny thing is, everything is from one source, a different perspective, and therefore meld together, unifying everything together. Does your Big Bang theory mix in quantum with special and general relativity and make predictions as quantum does?

All of this from believing I answered the question of why stuff moves so fast in space at such a cold temperature, but the sky was frozen barely moving. Sure it's far away, you aren't seeing the perspective though.

This isn't for my enjoyment, however, I do like the subject. This is for society, that is, if, they are willing to give me an ear.

I confess that in 1901, I said to my brother Orville that man would not fly for fifty years… . Ever since, I have distrusted myself and avoided all predictions. — Wilbur Wright, in a speech to the Aero Club of France, 5 November 1908 __________________ “My brain is only a receiver, in the Universe there is a core from which we obtain knowledge, strength and inspiration. I have not penetrated into the secrets of this core, but I know that it exists.” ― Nikola Tesla __________________ “The day science begins to study non-physical phenomena, it will make more progress in one decade than in all the previous centuries of its existence.” ― Nikola Tesla SO DANG TRUE — WT

"Let's get specific Bob"

Sure beats talking politics in 2016, the most state of the art "advanced" year ever from the greatest people in the greatest country ever.

Please...

Much better is out there, you just have to want it!

Oh! I almost forgot. What pseudoscience is it that doesn't include Newtons third law? If the Universe is expanding, what's science' answer for when it contracts or it isn't in their theory? Ignore that one too, just as we have to for infinity.

A way to prove my theory might get you going? There are many, I just don't have resources to prove it for you as a doer would with resources, instead I'm one of many thinkers. You know the type who died with millions as Tesla did, he did build lots and thank gosh. I will explain how to prove it, but you need the equipment and your stupid money to play the game we do to get anything done.

I like Tesla's free energy and just making a living, not a killing at everyone's expense.

Disclaimer: This is only a theory. We believe in many, what's one more?