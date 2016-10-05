Image credit:

Never knew who Rense was or could care less! Read the message and apply it to your surroundings, you don't see a damn match? This government is done, stick a fork in it! How did it get that way? Because people thought the chit was a conspiracy as they shove trump down your throat. He didn't get where he is not to be president, as GWB had to be in office for terrorism taking your rights away along with the fear. Trump is 10 times worse than GWB.

"Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go." - T. S. Eliot

Look at the damn date, 2005 and government controlled media was in it's infancy. Wake the hell up! Never mind, it's inevitable you will lose everything and struggle to get your rights back only when all of them are gone.

"Government that is big enough to give everything you need and want is also strong enough to take it away."

3-14-5 How Television Controls And Programs Minds The key to the success of this brainwashing process is the regulation of both the tension and the perceived choices. As long as both are controlled, then the range of outcomes is also controlled. The victim is induced to walk down one of several pathways acceptable for his controllers. The brainwashers call the tension-filled environment {social turbulence}. The last decades have been full of such {social turbulence}--economic collapse, regional wars, population disasters, ecological and biological catastrophes. {Social turbulence} creates crises in perceptions, causing people to lose their bearings. Adrift and confused, people seek release from the tension, following paths that appear to lead to a simpler, less tension-filled life. There is no time in such a process for rational consideration of complicated problems. Television is the key vehicle for presenting both the tension and the choices. It brings you the images of the tension, and serves up simple answers. Television, in its world of semi-reality, of illusion, of escape from reality, {is itself the single most important release from our tension-wracked existence.} Eight hours a day, every day, through its programming, you are being programmed. If you doubt me, think about one important choice that you have made recently that was not in some way influenced by something that you have seen on television. I bet you can't think of one. That's how controlled you are. Who's Doing It But don't take my word for it. Ten years ago we spoke to a man from a think tank called the Futures Group in Connecticut. Hal Becker had spent more than 20 years of his life manipulating the minds of the leaders of our society. Listen to what he said: {``I know the secret of making the average American believe anything I want him to. Just let me control television. Americans are wired into their television sets. Over the last 30 years, they have come to look at their television sets and the images on the screen as reality. You put something on television and it becomes reality. If the world outside the television set contradicts the images, people start changing the world to make it more like the images and sounds of their television.

Related:

How You Can Manually Change The World: Turn Your TV Off

Turn off the electronic signal that has you fully mentally controlled. The TV has found a parking space in your mind. If the majority of Americans could find the courage to turn off that mental parking space and start their life anew, the global government minions and their politician mouthpieces would lose their audience instantaneously. Imagine! With no audience, how can one complete a plan? Sounds crazy? Wait till enough people have had enough. Though it may or may not ever happen it is factually true that if everyone right now turned off their TV we would have a world-wide revolution never before seen.

https://www.oathkeepers.org/how-you-can-manually-change-the-world-turn-your-tv-off/