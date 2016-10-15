Donald Trump Audio Leak: Comments About Groping Women Prompt Republicans To Call For Him To Drop Out : NPR

Groping women is so much worse than inciting violence, isn't it? Not to make light of men behaving badly, but thankfully not one groping incident led to physical injuries as, "I'd like to punch him in the face" said by our presidential nominee did.

If don treating women badly was the catch for republicans calling for him to step down then why didn't it come out before the nomination? It was already known and therefore presidential candidates are never vetted, it must be a myth or better yet a conspiracy we all seem to be stuck on stifling any change for the better.

Mark it as what GWB said to not make 9/11 a conspiracy or who killed JFK, then nothing, nothing will get corrected. Someone will always come out and say, it's a conspiracy, that's the end of it then, a stain left forever.

Calling for the assassination or a dictator wanting to jail his political opponent is a lower standard than locker room talk or claiming so many statements were, "just a joke" yet with serious undertones? What happened to ethics and morals in this country?

Yes, violating anyone in anyway is wrong as silver spoons don't understand this anymore, people are slaves to them and they experienced this growing up, let alone after daddy's business was handed to them with their slaves, never enjoying having to pay them and give benefits. This is one reason why they want benefits gone as they are entitled to much more than their slaves are. "They got hurt on the job? Take them out on a stretcher and get us a new slave in here." said don.

There was a reason we taxed the rich 90%, so they can't buy our government, media and law enforcement. Too much money is not a good thing and it's as any disease where moderation is always needed.

This country has serious problems facilitated by politicians and billionaires and we are always cleaning up after them. Too much election fraud surrounds this election also for consideration of it being legitimate. Major changes are needed and I don't think we have the smarts to implement any solution which will work for hunderds of years so we don't have problems such as we do ever again. Laws are changed so easily in state legislators around the country such as ID restrictions on voters, our only voice, it's simply pathetic.

Republicans endorsed their own demise, will we go back to a one party system? This country was founded on a false premise from white males where all men are created equal except the ones they don't like, women and people of color, gays... whomever. We need to reform and rid ourselves of the white supremacist mentality and put it on paper re-founding the country with laws which can't be changed or restricted such as voting or law enforcement above the law, etc.

Why does it take republicans calling for don to step down and not the people calling for it? Who is representing who here? It's more like taxation without representation and the evil villains are calling for the removal of those who nominated the villain and the villain himself. No republican will ever live this down so they should all step down and dissolve their party for the sake of society.

GOP are the one's always against cannabis as they say for the sake of society, it's time for them to do the right thing and fix what they have wronged for the sake of society. I doubt they can though.