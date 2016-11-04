We Need Real Competition, Not a Cable-Internet Monopoly - The New Yorker

Comcast Corporation is America’s biggest cable company, its biggest internet-service provider, and its third-biggest home-telephone provider. As the owner of NBCUniversal, it’s also one of the largest producers of programming for film, cable, and television; on NBC’s networks, it is currently showing the Olympics. It’s not just big by American standards. It’s the largest media company in the world. In 2013, it took in $64.67 billion, generating $13.6 billion in operating income and $7.1 billion in net profits.

Now this behemoth wants to get even bigger, and you have to give its C.E.O., Brian Roberts, some marks for chutzpah. In announcing Comcast’s intention to swallow up Time Warner Cable, the second-biggest cable company in the country, he brushed aside concerns that the regulators and anti-trust authorities might veto the deal, describing it as “pro-consumer, pro-competitive, and strongly in the public interest.”