Why Donald Trump Can Lie and No One Seems to Care

The GOP candidate gets away with outrageous, contradictory statements because the mainstream media and the public let him.

By Neal Gabler

Donald Trump is a serial liar. Okay, to be a bit less Trumpian about it, he has trouble with the truth. If you look at Politifact, the Pulitzer Prize-winning site that examines candidates’ pronouncements for accuracy, 76 percent of Trump’s statements are rated either “mostly false,” “false,” or “pants on fire,” which is to say off-the-charts false. By comparison, Hillary Clinton’s total is 29 percent. But if Trump doesn’t cotton much to the truth, he doesn’t seem to cotton much to his own ideas, either. He waffles, flip-flops and obfuscates, sometimes changing positions from one press appearance to the next, as Peter Alexander reported on NBC Nightly News this past Monday — a rare television news critique of Trump. I say “rare” because most of the time, as Glenn Kessler noted in The Washington Post this week, MSM — the mainstream media — just sit back and let Trump unleash his whoppers without any pushback, even as they criticize his manners and attitude. In an ordinary political season, perhaps Trump would be under fire for his habitual untruths, like the one that Ted Cruz’s father might have been involved with Lee Harvey Oswald. This time around, though, neither the media nor the public — least of all his supporters — seem to care. Which leads to the inescapable conclusion that these days, as far as our political discourse goes, truth, logic, reason and consistency don’t seem to count for very much. The question is why.

Another why is, why do we have to keep hearing these lies and nothing is being done about it?

Don't tell us this is the new norm and nothing will be done about it.

Treason isn't even a crime anymore, with swift action? Well without swift action, curing the problem, such as a serial killer on the loose. We are just waiting for the next attack. It just doesn't work for America, I would hope at least. Right?

For this to be said, below, and nothing is being done about attacking the press not calling on certain stations which only 5 guys own?No uproars from the billionaire news people, that's for sure, nor freedom of the press being squashed. Ridiculous!

Priebus says take Trump seriously when he calls the press "the enemy"- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enW5NhxllFI

You can certainly tell by examples who runs this country. The treasonous right who are a menace to society. Entitlemented and can pay anyone to do their dirty work.

How long did fox lie to the public and was well known, judges even ruling its okay to lie. Then CNN gets shut down and anyone who doesn't agree with the "word of god" is fake news.

Say it now, it won't be long before the real bad shit hits the fan!