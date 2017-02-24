Have Democrats lost 900 seats in state legislatures since Obama has been president? | PunditFact

If President Barack Obama’s plan to raise taxes on the wealthy to pay for middle-class tax cuts and programs won’t go anywhere in the new Republican Congress, why did Obama even spend time discussing it during last week’s State of the Union?

"Because it’s something for people to run on," said Cokie Roberts as part of a Sunday pundit analysis on ABC’s This Week.

"He’s lost almost 70 Democrats since he’s been president," Roberts said of Congress, "and more than 900 state legislators. So he needs to give Democrats something to run on."

We had heard iterations of Democratic losses on the congressional level, but never such a large number of losses for Democrats in legislatures across the country.

Turns out, Roberts is correct.