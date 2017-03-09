More pieces of Trump Russia dossier check out

"It is really starting to feel like we’re going to have to do this ourselves."
Rachel Maddow notes that while the dossier of intelligence about Donald Trump ties to Russia remains unconfirmed, pieces of it have checked out upon investigation by the press, though the primary government investigators are former Trump campaign officials.
Rachel Maddow Says We Have To Bring Trump Down Ourselves
‘So far, it is us as American citizens. It is us in the press who are connecting the dots on this story, who are figuring this out. Do we have any reason to believe that any government official investigation into this scandal is doing the same? Honestly, it is a DOJ controlled by a Trump campaign official, or it’s two intelligence committees each controlled by a Trump, campaign official. Support your free press. It is really starting to feel like we’re going to have to do this ourselves.’ http://bipartisanreport.com/2017/03/08/rachel-maddow-snaps-and-says-we-have-to-bring-trump-down-ourselves-video/