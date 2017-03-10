Newsvine

Is Trump Being Investigated? 'No Comment,' Justice Dept. Says - NYT

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s weekend Twitter message asserting that former President Barack Obama had tapped his phones forced the White House into ever more verbal contortions on Thursday as aides struggled to defend the president’s charge.

In the latest iteration, the Justice Department declined to comment on whether Mr. Trump is — or is not — the subject of an investigation. “No comment,” a department official said.

In normal circumstances, a “no comment” from the Justice Department on the status of any investigation would be standard practice. And certainly there has never been any indication that Mr. Trump himself was the target of inquiries by the department and congressional intelligence committees into possible contacts between his associates and members of the Russian government

#45 tweets, "The Sky is Falling" Everyone scrambles to investigate if it's true and if he could be charged for it. where the justice department is broken and no justice will take place anyway.

